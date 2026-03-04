STUDENT

2026年3月4日

Exchange Student Series: Arnav Kapoor (Australia) on Adapting to Life Abroad

   Studying abroad is an unusual halfway point: while exchange offers a unique opportunity to leave the routine of ordinary life and experience new things, the extended nature means that establishing a new rhythm is necessary.

 

   Arnav Kapoor experienced just that, studying at the University of Tokyo for a six-month exchange with the University-wide Student Exchange Program (USTEP). Born in India and having moved to Australia at the age of eight, he now studies computer science at the University of Adelaide. The Todai Shimbun sat down with Arnav to find out more about his exchange. (Interview by Kamil Zeribi)


──Why did you choose Japan?

 

   I travelled to Japan two years back. I really liked Tokyo and it seemed very livable, in terms of studying abroad — it seemed to have everything I wanted.

 

──What was important for you to have in your study abroad experience?

 

   Food is 100% the main part of traveling for me. In Tokyo, even in small buildings that you normally wouldn’t pay attention to, there’s seven floors and there’s always some hidden gem. Every single building. I thought I would never get bored.

 

──Are there any differences between being here as a tourist versus a six-month resident?

 

   Adaptation was a big difference because, at the beginning, every day seemed so special. It didn’t take a long time for Tokyo to feel like home to me and while I think that can be good, the novelty faded really quickly. That’s when I also started saying to myself that maybe I should have chosen a more challenging place — somewhere less familiar. I wondered, ‘Am I killing the point of exchange?’

 

──Is there anything you tried to do to stop yourself from falling into a routine?

 

   I tried to do a lot of trips, which helped break my routine a little. I went to Aomori, Beijing and to a bunch of areas near Shizuoka. That really changed things up because then I thought, ‘Okay, I’m not just in Tokyo.’ Not only that, but I travelled with people that I wasn’t super familiar with, which made the trips even more interesting.

 

──How has it been making friends on exchange?

 

   Everyone has been super nice. I was really worried at the beginning because, although orientation went well, I wondered, ‘Oh, am I going to see these people again?’ I think I got really lucky because my friend group got to know each other there and we’ve stayed close since. Unexpectedly, it’s actually easier to make friends here. In Australia, it’s really hard to meet people from other courses unless you join a club.

 

──Have you joined any clubs during your exchange?

 

   I joined the billiards club at the beginning. Before I arrived in Tokyo, I had wanted to join the archery club and rifle club, but it was so hard to find information about how to join. Because of UTokyo’s online interface, I just couldn’t figure it out. I eventually figured out how to join archery, but I realized the upfront cost was really high and since I’m only here for a semester, it didn’t feel practical. I couldn’t find the rifle club at all. I also did try to join badminton, but I was sick for two weeks and during that time I learned that the international students play badminton in Komaba Hall at 7 p.m., which suited me a lot more.

 

──How have the classes been at UTokyo?

 

   I really like them because I get to take all the electives that I couldn’t in Australia. At UTokyo, I mostly enrolled in global liberal arts classes using my open electives. Back home, if I want to take any fun electives, I have to pay double the price for them because of how our tuition system operates. But I think the best part is the small class sizes and how interactive they are. I really enjoy going to my classes and getting to know my lecturers. In Australia, the classes are so big that even the workshops have at least 60 people. If you go to a lecture hall, it could be 200 people. In that environment, you don’t get to talk to anyone.

 

──How have you found making friends with Japanese students?

 

   For me, the biggest problem was my limited language skills. I made the decision to study abroad pretty late, and then it took around four months of juggling subjects and getting faculty approval to go. As a result, I didn’t have a lot of time to study the language beforehand.

 

   However, I did find that the local Japanese students were very interested in talking to exchange students and making friends. One of my courses had Japanese students who wanted to improve their English and meet international students.

 

──How do you think your experience has changed you?

 

   I’ve been considering leaving Adelaide for a while because I want to work overseas. Living in Tokyo for six months has made it more apparent to me that I want to live overseas and experience life in different countries. In Adelaide, I feel like I’m missing out on so much. To put it simply, it’s very boring there — there isn’t much to do. It’s going to be really hard for me to go back to Adelaide after this experience.

 

──Do you have any advice you’d give to any future exchange students who are considering coming to UTokyo?

 

   Definitely learn as much Japanese as you can. Although not learning Japanese won’t ruin your experience, I think it will enhance it significantly. Secondly, you should ask your home university if they can connect you with people who have already done an exchange at UTokyo. They can advise you on, for example, what courses will suit you and which courses are taught well, so you can get the experience that you want.

 

This interview was conducted in English and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

アバター画像 東京大学新聞

東京大学新聞は、1920年に創刊された、東京大学の学生が編集を行う月刊の新聞です。東京大学にまつわるニュース、スポーツやサークルなど学生のさまざまな活動、進学や受験、就職などの情報をお伝えいたします。

合わせて読みたい

インタビュー

【教員の振り返る東大生活】赤川学教授　「声が出なくなる時もあった」━━長い苦悩を経て気付いた研究の楽しさとは

2023年02月10日

文化

「僕は日中友好という言葉は嫌い」中国で活躍するドキュメンタリー監督・竹内亮さんインタビュー

2019年01月14日

文化

【キャンパスのひと】駒場祭に関わる全ての人のために　小林敦彦さん（文Ⅱ・2年／駒場祭委員会委員長）

2025年11月22日

文化

【キャンパスのひと】今もこれからも芸術の道を歩む　真田将太朗さん（学際情報学府・修士1年）

2024年11月29日

受験

【受験生にエール】「東大への思い」をエネルギーに　「記憶の解凍」プロジェクトで戦争体験を伝承・庭田杏珠さん（文Ⅲ・2年）

2022年02月20日

インタビュー

Pepperは”人が必要とする”のではなく、”人を必要とする”ロボットだ

2015年02月27日

タグから記事を検索

AI OBOG アメフト キャリア キャンパス キャンパスのひと キャンパスライフ ジェンダー スポーツ テクノロジー 五月祭 仕事 入試・受験 受験 受験生応援 国際 大学 大学生活 大学院 学生生活 寄稿 就活 就職 工学 政治 教育 文化 新型コロナウイルス 本郷 東京六大学野球 東大 東大教員 東大新聞 留学 研究 社会 総長 起業 軟式野球 連載 部活・サークル 野球 駒場 駒場祭 お役立ち情報

東京大学新聞社からのお知らせ

2026年2月号『就職特集号I』

2025年 東京大学入学記念アルバム　残りあとわずかです

2026年1月号『食のかたち特集号』

2025年12月号『年末特集号』

recruit




TOPに戻る