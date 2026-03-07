STUDENT

2026年3月7日

Exchange Student Series: Seiken Abe (Japan) on International Organisations and Life in Geneva

 

Participating in an exchange can be a career-enriching opportunity, greatly shaped by the host city’s characteristics. To explore this particular aspect of academic exchanges, the Todai Shimbun interviewed Seiken Abe, a fourth-year University of Tokyo student studying International Relations. He is currently studying at the University of Geneva and will be there for a full academic year, as of autumn 2025.

 

Born in Japan and having lived in France for several years during his childhood, Abe was inspired to choose the University of Geneva for an exchange by his aspirations to work for international organisations and by an encounter with a Swiss exchange student at UTokyo.(Interview by Camille Lemenager)

 

───When did you start learning French?

 

I studied French at UTokyo for over 3 years. I was in a programme called TLP (rebranded to GLP-II as of 2025, the programme allows students to learn a third language intensively). I belonged to the programme for one and a half years, and even after that I continued to study French.

 

───Why did you choose to study abroad in Geneva?


I actually found out about the University of Geneva through a Swiss exchange student studying at UTokyo, which led me to look into it further.

 

From there, I think the biggest reason that I chose Geneva is that many international organisations have their headquarters there. Since my second year of university, I wanted to work for an international organisation, so I thought, with my experience in France and French, that it would be ideal to study in Geneva. Actually, as it turns out, I might be able to get an internship here next term.

 

───What is your favourite and least favourite part of living in Geneva?

 

I generally like Geneva. Particularly the cleanliness, the safety, that people are decently nice, and that the trains are punctual. But what I don’t really appreciate about Geneva is the prices, because the cost of living is really expensive – even compared to France or Germany. Also, maybe this is just my personal preference, but in Geneva, there are not many people. When I walk around the city or go to the popular areas, compared to Tokyo or Paris, it doesn’t feel lively at all to me.

 

───What has been the best way for you to meet people?

 

There are many events that exchange students can attend. For example, there was something called ‘Global Village’, where many students from different countries or regions bring food and get to know each other. There are also many different types of short trips, which are not directly organised by the university, but put together by student organisations.

 

───What professional opportunities are available at the University of Geneva?

 

Last semester, a professor invited a lot of high-level individuals who work in the government or with international organisations to speak about international negotiation. Every single class was invited by the professor to attend. I think this really exemplifies, as I said earlier about Geneva, how the quantity and proximity of international organisation headquarters is incredibly beneficial and provides a lot of opportunities for students. Guests can easily come to the University of Geneva to give lectures and answer student questions.

 

───What are your favourite aspects of student life in Switzerland?

 

The main thing that I like about the University of Geneva is that it is so international. For example, the faculty, other students and the town itself have a super diverse population. Not only that, but there are also many international opportunities, such as the previously mentioned lectures given by those working at international organisations.

 

───What is your biggest takeaway from studying abroad?

 

My biggest takeaway so far from studying at the University of Geneva, although it’s not specifically as a result of being in Geneva, is that people see the world differently. Through my classes and conversations with other students, I realise that I see things like history or current events from the perspective of a Japanese person – in a different way from other people, from other countries. This led me to actively think about how my view is relative and not absolute.

 

───Do you have any advice for UTokyo students that are considering going on an exchange?

 

If you’re wondering whether or not you should go, I would definitely recommend it to anyone since it’s only one year. Even if you have to be a year behind, it’s still worth it. There are many people of different ages in university, so you won’t even care or notice.

 

───Do you have any final thoughts for the reader?

 

Recently, the yen has been steadily weakening, with a much sharper decline since the summer. If anyone is considering studying abroad, I would recommend for them to go as early as possible, because I do not think that the trend will change- if you wait, the cost of living will only become more expensive.

 

This interview was conducted in English and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

アバター画像 東京大学新聞

東京大学新聞は、1920年に創刊された、東京大学の学生が編集を行う月刊の新聞です。東京大学にまつわるニュース、スポーツやサークルなど学生のさまざまな活動、進学や受験、就職などの情報をお伝えいたします。

合わせて読みたい

部活・サークル

【兼部先紹介】出版甲子園実行委員会 読む側から作る側へ 学生と出版社の橋渡し

2025年04月01日

受験

東大女子に聞く、私の合格体験談　髙橋麻美さんインタビュー

2015年02月25日

学術

【後編】 アバターが持つさまざまな顔を知っているか？　工学・人文学からVRアバター普及の課題を捉える

2023年05月16日

学術

【戦後80年】1945年7月21日　帰還した海軍の友を囲んで（「大學新聞」1945年7月21日号より）

2025年08月10日

文化

【知のrecipe】寒い冬にこそ！　心に染みる鶏スープ

2024年02月20日

文化

芥川賞作家・小野正嗣氏インタビュー　「浦」と「文学」に歓待されて

2025年09月19日

タグから記事を検索

AI OBOG アメフト キャリア キャンパス キャンパスのひと キャンパスライフ ジェンダー スポーツ テクノロジー 五月祭 仕事 入試・受験 受験 受験生応援 国際 大学 大学生活 大学院 学生生活 寄稿 就活 就職 工学 政治 教育 文化 新型コロナウイルス 本郷 東京六大学野球 東大 東大教員 東大新聞 留学 研究 社会 総長 起業 軟式野球 連載 部活・サークル 野球 駒場 駒場祭 お役立ち情報

東京大学新聞社からのお知らせ

2026年3月7日増刊『前期入試問題解答号』

2026年2月号『就職特集号I』

2025年 東京大学入学記念アルバム　残りあとわずかです

2026年1月号『食のかたち特集号』

recruit




TOPに戻る