Tackling the Underrepresentation of Young Artists: The 27th Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition

Visit any museum, and you might think the title “artist” is reserved for those who have passed away or gained fame through a decades-long career. And rightfully so, as young artists are severely underrepresented in modern art institutions.

The 27th Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition is working to reverse that trend. Organized by the Setsuryosha Museum, artists under 50 years of age in Japan can gain exposure, networking opportunities, and a fully sponsored year of study in Firenze.

A census conducted by the United States National Endowment for the Arts in 2023 revealed that 60% of artists (broadly defined as fine artists, writers and authors, designers, etc.) in the US are under the age of 44. According to a 2020 Japanese government survey targeting people engaged in cultural and artistic activities, 87.7% of respondents were under 50 years old. While the survey was promoted online, which may increase the likelihood of younger respondents, the overwhelming numbers indicate young artists are abundant.

Despite this, young artists are not adequately represented in museums and art galleries. While there is no comprehensive global dataset on this, a quick look at one of the hosting institutions of the Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition, the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Art, suggests a similar pattern. Among two current and two upcoming main exhibitions, excluding a contemporary embroidery exhibition where over half of the artwork was still created during or before the 20th century, very few—if any—artists appear to be under the age of 50.

Due to profit incentives, modern art institutions have less reason to promote younger, usually less famous artists with non-established audiences, who may not generate as much revenue. In contrast, famous artists such as Vincent van Gogh or Katsushika Hokusai, both featured in the previously mentioned exhibitions, are more likely to ensure a steady income.

The Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition is tackling this problem by creating opportunities for exposure, financial support, and study for young artists.

Held annually since 1999, the Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition exposes the art of the final candidates at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Setsuryosha Art Museum in Niigata. Following a partnership established in 2014, the final winner is awarded the opportunity to study at the prestigious Italian National Academy of Fine Arts in Firenze, widely regarded as the capital of Renaissance culture. Exposure in the two previously mentioned well–established museums not only provides an opportunity for the artists to display their work, but also to establish an audience of their own. This, in turn, creates networking opportunities, allowing them to obtain professional advice and connections. As a result, young artists can gain both exposure and credibility, crucial for advancing their overall representation.

From a broader perspective, the presence of young artists in modern art institutions is essential to expand the scope of artistic narratives and challenge established norms. For example, art can act as a medium to raise awareness on issues or legitimize problems through a respected visual platform. If young artists are not given a voice, key perspectives and stories could remain unheard. Representing these points of view could inspire social change, influence policy, or spark community action. Supporting young artists is not just about art — it is essential for fostering an educated and empowered next generation.

The artwork presented at the 2025 Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition reflects this. Rui Sun, a graduate student in the Master’s program at Joshibi University of Art and Design won this year’s prize with the artwork Sicko Mode. Rui Sun, in Sicko Mode, uses animals as a means to represent himself and express his emotions and desires. The second-place contestant, Boku Muha, was inspired by a bookstore that she encountered — capturing a moment of simplicity and calm she experienced in a hectic world, in her piece Memorable Bookstore. Although she stresses these moments of calm are disappearing in the age of social media, her art lets her convey the struggle for simplicity and pure connection that many young people can relate to.

Although the representation for young artists in modern art institutions remains low worldwide, initiatives such as the Setsuryosha Firenze Prize Exhibition demonstrate that creative ways can be found to create real opportunities for young artists and change the cultural landscape.