Todaimae Stabbing Incident: The University of Tokyo Announces Consultation Services for Students and Staff Experiencing Physical and Mental Distress

   Multiple media outlets have reported that at around 6:55 p.m. on May 7th, a man stabbed a passenger on a Tokyo Metro Namboku Line train stopped at Todaimae Station. A man in his 20s sustained head injuries, while another man who attempted to subdue the suspected attacker sustained injuries to his finger. In response to this incident, a website has been set up by the University of Tokyo’s Center for Research on Counseling and Support Services to introduce available consultation services for students and staff experiencing physical or mental distress (The list of consultation services is provided at the end of this article). 

 

Various media outlets are reporting that the victim is a University of Tokyo Student 

 

   Various media outlets have reported that the victim was a student at the University of Tokyo. In response to an inquiry from the Todai Shimbun, the University of Tokyo stated it was unable to answer questions about whether anyone affiliated with the university had been affected. However, in regard to necessary security changes, the university stated that they are responding flexibly to the incident, including strengthening security as needed, based on typical conditions on campus and in the surrounding area. The university also collaborates and cooperates regularly with the Motofuji Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the Hongo campus regarding incident response and crime prevention. 

 

The Center for Research on Counseling and Support Services advises, “If you feel distressed, temporarily take a break from news regarding the incident.” Information about support services is also shared via UTAS. 

 

   On May 8, the University of Tokyo’s Center for Research on Counseling and Support Services launched a webpage titled “For those who are feeling physical or mental distress regarding the incident that occurred at Todaimae Station on May 7.” For those feeling upset or anxious due to this incident, several consultation services are provided below, along with the URL. On the 9th, this information was also shared with students via the academic system UTAS. 

 

Consultation Service Introduction 

各相談窓口の紹介/Introduction of each Consultation Service: https://dcs.adm.u-tokyo.ac.jp/ 

相談支援研究開発センター総合窓口/Consultation Support Research and Development Center General Office (recommended for those unsure of where to go for advice)：:https://dcs.adm.u-tokyo.ac.jp/nsc/

 

留学生むけ相談窓口/Counseling Room for International Students: https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/adm/inbound/en/support-issr.html 

東京大学新聞

東京大学新聞は、1920年に創刊された、東京大学の学生が編集を行う月刊の新聞です。東京大学にまつわるニュース、スポーツやサークルなど学生のさまざまな活動、進学や受験、就職などの情報をお伝えいたします。

